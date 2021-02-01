Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Belarus police detain more than 160 protesters

By  Associated Press
2021/02/01 04:06
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with top officials in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Andrei Stasevich/BelTA Pool...

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with top officials in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Andrei Stasevich/BelTA Pool...

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Police in Belarus on Sunday arrested more than 160 participants in demonstrations calling for the ex-Soviet nation's authoritarian president to resign.

Protests have rocked the ex-Soviet nation for the sixth straight month following the Aug. 9 presidential vote, which was widely seen as rigged to give President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office.

The protests, which attracted 100,000 people or more at their peak, were the most serious challenge to Lukashenko, who has relentlessly suppressed the opposition during 26 years in office. According to human rights advocates, more than 30,000 people have been detained since the protests began, and thousands of them were brutally beaten.

The fierce crackdown drew international outrage, and the United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions on Belarusian officials.

During Sunday's protests in Minsk and several other cities in Belarus, hundreds of people waving the opposition red-and-white flags gathered in their courtyards and marched in their neighborhoods. Police arrived quickly, chasing protesters and detaining scores.

“We witness a tough reaction from the authorities, but large numbers of people continue to turn out to protest despite the repressions and frigid cold,” Viasna human rights group leader Ales Bialitski said in a telephone interview.

Updated : 2021-02-01 05:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films