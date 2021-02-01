Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Salah's double leads Liverpool to 3-1 win at West Ham

By ROB HARRIS , AP Global Soccer Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/01 02:51
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League match between West Ham and Liverpool at the the London Stadi...
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp greets Liverpool's Mohamed Salah at the end of the English Premier League match between West Ham and Liverpool at the...
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League match between West Ham and Liverpool at the the Lond...
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League match between West Ham and...

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League match between West Ham and Liverpool at the the London Stadi...

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp greets Liverpool's Mohamed Salah at the end of the English Premier League match between West Ham and Liverpool at the...

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League match between West Ham and Liverpool at the the Lond...

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League match between West Ham and...

LONDON (AP) — The goal drought that symbolized Liverpool’s ailing title defense is over for Mohamed Salah.

After six games without a Premier League goal, Salah showed his vision and touch in netting twice in a 3-1 victory over West Ham on Sunday.

After a demoralizing slump for the team and the star striker, back-to-back 3-1 wins have been reeled off inside 70 hours after Thursday's triumph at Tottenham.

Now Jürgen Klopp's side is up to third, four points behind Manchester City, ahead of hosting the leaders next Sunday after midweek games.

This wasn't the type of swaggering performance that produced a 7-2 thrashing of Crystal Palace when Salah last found the net in the league. But the strength of the second-half performance when grappling with a shortage of center backs shows why it was misguided to prematurely rule Liverpool out of the title race.

It was the arrival of Curtis Jones from the bench in the 57th minute — a substitution that visually perplexed James Milner — that provided the impetus to break the deadlock.

After only 34 seconds in the game, the 20-year-old midfielder's pass set up Salah to curl past goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Milner, who had seemed to question Klopp's substitution, seemingly apologized to his manager.

The burden was lifted and Liverpool was liberated. That was clear in the breathless counterattack leading to the second in the 68th minute.

From a West Ham corner, Trent Alexander-Arnold cleared with a long ball switching flanks to Xherdan Shaqiri, who crossed high over the top of the defense into the penalty area. There, the unmarked Salah brought the ball down with one touch before slicking clipping a shot into the net.

It took just seven touches from the breakaway to scoring. Liverpool could relax, especially after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino combined to set up Gini Wijnaldum for the third in the 84th.

On a day when West Ham provided little attacking threat and slipped out of the top four, only Craig Dawson's late header from a corner breached Liverpool's goal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-01 05:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films