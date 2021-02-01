Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Switzerland intervenes over detained reporter in Belarus

By  Associated Press
2021/02/01 01:07
Switzerland intervenes over detained reporter in Belarus

BERLIN (AP) — Switzerland's foreign minister said Sunday that a reporter for the country's public broadcaster who was detained by police in Belarus has been freed.

Luzia Tschirky, a correspondent for Swiss broadcaster SRF, said she was detained by masked men as she was heading to meet an acquaintance for coffee in Belarusian capital Minsk.

Hours later, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said the reporter had been freed and was in the Swiss Embassy.

“I'm relieved and thank everyone who worked for a swift solution,” he tweeted.

SRF condemned the incident, saying Tschirky was detained “for no reason” and adding that she has a valid press accreditation for Belarus.

Tschirky said her acquaintance and her acquaintance's husband were still being held when she was released.

Numerous journalists, including foreign reporters, have been detained while covering anti-government protests in Belarus over the past year.

Updated : 2021-02-01 03:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films