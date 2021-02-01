Alexa
German Summaries

2021/02/01 01:12
Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga Cologne 3, Arminia Bielefeld 1

Cologne: Marius Wolf (9, 28), Elvis Rexhbecaj (62).

Arminia Bielefeld: Sergio Cordova (73).

Halftime: 2-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Heidenheim 3, St. Pauli 4

Heidenheim: Tim Kleindienst (15, 77), Christian Kuhlwetter (48).

St. Pauli: Guido Burgstaller (3), Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (30), Finn Ole Becker (72), Rodrigo Zalazar Martinez (87).

Halftime: 1-2.

Bochum 1, Karlsruher SC 2

Bochum: Anthony Losilla (55).

Karlsruher SC: Robin Bormuth (14), Jerome Gondorf (84).

Halftime: 0-1.

Sandhausen 2, Nuremberg 0

Sandhausen: Nils Roseler (43), Daniel Keita-Ruel (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

