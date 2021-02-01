Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Wolf scores 2 as Cologne beats relegation rival Bielefeld

By  Associated Press
2021/02/01 00:34
Cologne's Marius Wolf, celebrates his side's opening goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and Arminia Bielefeld in Colog...

Cologne's Marius Wolf, celebrates his side's opening goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and Arminia Bielefeld in Colog...

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Two goals from Marius Wolf lifted Cologne to a 3-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday in a game between two teams trying to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga.

Cologne moves up two places to 14th with its second win of 2021, dropping Bielefeld into 16th and a relegation playoff spot.

Wolf gave Cologne the lead with a goal on the rebound in the 10th minute after Ellyes Shkiri's header was palmed away by the goalkeeper at a corner. He added the second 18 minutes later with a powerful low volley off a misplaced headed clearance.

Elvis Rexhbeçaj extended Cologne's lead in the 63rd, finishing off an incisive team move, before Sergio Córdova reduced the deficit for Bielefeld.

Wolfsburg can move up to third with a win over Freiburg in Sunday's late game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-01 02:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films