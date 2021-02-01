Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Leicester misses chance to go 2nd with 3-1 loss to Leeds

By  Associated Press
2021/02/01 00:14
Leeds United's Stuart Dallas celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Le...
Leicester's Harvey Barnes celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and L...
Leicester's Wesley Fofana, left, duels for the ball with Leeds United's Patrick Bamford during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicest...
Leicester's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, left, makes a save in front of Leeds United's Patrick Bamford, second right, during the English Premier Leag...

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Le...

Leicester's Harvey Barnes celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and L...

Leicester's Wesley Fofana, left, duels for the ball with Leeds United's Patrick Bamford during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicest...

Leicester's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, left, makes a save in front of Leeds United's Patrick Bamford, second right, during the English Premier Leag...

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester missed the chance to move above Manchester United into second place in the Premier League by losing 3-1 at home to Leeds, for whom striker Patrick Bamford scored one goal and set up the other two on Sunday.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds recovered from conceding the opening goal of the game to Harvey Barnes in the 13th minute by equalizing two minutes later through Stuart Dallas and adding goals after halftime from Bamford and then Jack Harrison on a counterattack.

Bamford now has 11 goals this campaign and is starting to dispel his reputation as a wasteful finisher. His goal against Leicester was excellent, collecting the ball after being played in on the left of the penalty area and smashing a fierce shot into the far top corner.

It was only Leicester's second league loss since Nov. 30 and kept Brendan Rodgers' team in third place — when it could have moved two points behind leader Man City.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-01 02:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films