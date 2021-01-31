Alexa
ECHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 23:06
All Times EST

ECHL South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39
ECHL Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 15 12 3 0 0 24 56 33
Wichita 12 8 3 1 0 17 39 27
Tulsa 19 6 10 2 1 15 35 53
Utah 15 6 4 3 2 17 45 49
Kansas City 16 7 7 1 1 16 40 47
Rapid City 17 6 11 0 0 12 45 56

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Florida 4, South Carolina 1

Jacksonville 3, Greenville 2

Indy 5, Wheeling 4

Kansas City 2, Tulsa 1

Wichita 4, Rapid City 1

Allen 3, Utah 2

Sunday's Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

