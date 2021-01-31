All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|9
|6
|0
|3
|15
|35
|29
|Philadelphia
|9
|6
|2
|1
|13
|31
|28
|Boston
|8
|5
|1
|2
|12
|25
|17
|Pittsburgh
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|29
|34
|Buffalo
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|27
|27
|New Jersey
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|18
|23
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|16
|20
|N.Y. Rangers
|8
|2
|4
|2
|6
|22
|25
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|9
|4
|2
|3
|11
|23
|25
|Florida
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|19
|14
|Tampa Bay
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|19
|14
|Dallas
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|20
|10
|Carolina
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|14
|7
|Nashville
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|20
|24
|Chicago
|9
|2
|4
|3
|7
|23
|30
|Detroit
|9
|2
|5
|2
|6
|18
|32
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|33
|19
|Vegas
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|23
|17
|St. Louis
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|28
|28
|Minnesota
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|25
|25
|Los Angeles
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|25
|26
|Anaheim
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|15
|23
|Arizona
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|20
|22
|San Jose
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|22
|31
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|10
|7
|2
|1
|15
|33
|29
|Montreal
|8
|5
|1
|2
|12
|33
|22
|Vancouver
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|40
|37
|Winnipeg
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|29
|25
|Edmonton
|10
|4
|6
|0
|8
|30
|36
|Calgary
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|20
|17
|Ottawa
|8
|1
|6
|1
|3
|17
|36
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Buffalo 4, New Jersey 3, SO
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 4, OT
Washington 4, Boston 3, OT
Florida 3, Detroit 2, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Nashville 3
Calgary 2, Montreal 0
Edmonton 4, Toronto 3, OT
Colorado 5, Minnesota 1
St. Louis 6, Anaheim 1
Vancouver 4, Winnipeg 1
Carolina 4, Dallas 1
New Jersey at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, ppd
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, ppd