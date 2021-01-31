All Times EST

NHL East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 9 6 0 3 15 35 29 4-0-1 2-0-2 6-0-3 Philadelphia 9 6 2 1 13 31 28 4-1-0 2-1-1 6-2-1 Boston 8 5 1 2 12 25 17 4-0-0 1-1-2 5-1-2 Pittsburgh 9 5 3 1 11 29 34 4-0-0 1-3-1 5-3-1 Buffalo 9 4 3 2 10 27 27 2-2-1 2-1-1 4-3-2 New Jersey 8 3 3 2 8 18 23 2-2-1 1-1-1 3-3-2 N.Y. Islanders 8 3 4 1 7 16 20 2-0-0 1-4-1 3-4-1 N.Y. Rangers 8 2 4 2 6 22 25 1-2-1 1-2-1 2-4-2

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Columbus 9 4 2 3 11 23 25 2-0-2 2-2-1 4-2-3 Florida 5 4 0 1 9 19 14 2-0-0 2-0-1 4-0-1 Tampa Bay 6 4 1 1 9 19 14 3-0-0 1-1-1 4-1-1 Dallas 5 4 1 0 8 20 10 4-0-0 0-1-0 4-1-0 Carolina 5 4 1 0 8 14 7 2-0-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 Nashville 8 4 4 0 8 20 24 4-1-0 0-3-0 4-4-0 Chicago 9 2 4 3 7 23 30 2-1-0 0-3-3 2-4-3 Detroit 9 2 5 2 6 18 32 2-2-1 0-3-1 2-5-2

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Colorado 9 6 3 0 12 33 19 3-1-0 3-2-0 6-3-0 Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17 4-0-1 1-1-0 5-1-1 St. Louis 8 5 2 1 11 28 28 2-1-1 3-1-0 5-2-1 Minnesota 9 5 4 0 10 25 25 2-3-0 3-1-0 5-4-0 Los Angeles 8 3 3 2 8 25 26 1-1-2 2-2-0 3-3-2 Anaheim 9 3 4 2 8 15 23 2-2-1 1-2-1 3-4-2 Arizona 8 3 4 1 7 20 22 3-2-1 0-2-0 3-4-1 San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 22 31 0-0-0 3-5-0 3-5-0

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 10 7 2 1 15 33 29 3-1-0 4-1-1 7-2-1 Montreal 8 5 1 2 12 33 22 1-1-0 4-0-2 5-1-2 Vancouver 11 6 5 0 12 40 37 4-2-0 2-3-0 6-5-0 Winnipeg 8 5 3 0 10 29 25 3-2-0 2-1-0 5-3-0 Edmonton 10 4 6 0 8 30 36 2-4-0 2-2-0 4-6-0 Calgary 7 3 3 1 7 20 17 2-2-0 1-1-1 3-3-1 Ottawa 8 1 6 1 3 17 36 1-2-1 0-4-0 1-6-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 4, OT

Washington 4, Boston 3, OT

Florida 3, Detroit 2, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Nashville 3

Calgary 2, Montreal 0

Edmonton 4, Toronto 3, OT

Colorado 5, Minnesota 1

St. Louis 6, Anaheim 1

Vancouver 4, Winnipeg 1

Carolina 4, Dallas 1

Sunday's Games

New Jersey at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, ppd