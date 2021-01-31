Alexa
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

2021/01/31 23:06
THROUGH JANUARY 30

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 1.01
Jaroslav Halak Boston 3 184 4 1.30
James Reimer Carolina 2 116 3 1.55
Jake Allen Montreal 3 178 5 1.69
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 8 478 14 1.76
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 1.90
Chris Driedger Florida 2 125 4 1.92
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 3 151 5 1.99
Anton Khudobin Dallas 4 211 7 1.99
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 12 2.00
Jake Oettinger Dallas 2 88 3 2.05
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 6 362 13 2.15
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 5 306 11 2.16
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 5 304 11 2.17
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 6 357 13 2.18
John Gibson Anaheim 8 418 16 2.30
Cam Talbot Minnesota 4 205 8 2.34
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 3 176 7 2.39
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 7 418 17 2.44

Goaltenders Win Record

Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 8 478 6 2 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 8 478 5 2 1
Vitek Vanecek Washington 7 431 5 0 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 7 409 5 1 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 10 592 4 6 0
Carter Hart Philadelphia 7 395 4 2 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 6 362 4 1 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 6 358 4 2 0
John Gibson Anaheim 8 418 3 3 2
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 6 375 3 1 2
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 3 2 1
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 6 357 3 2 1
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 6 355 3 3 0
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 6 335 3 3 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 5 313 3 1 1
Carey Price Montreal 5 308 3 0 2
Braden Holtby Vancouver 5 303 3 2 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 5 283 3 2 0
Martin Jones San Jose 5 260 3 2 0
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 4 236 3 0 0
Anton Khudobin Dallas 4 211 3 1 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 3 188 3 0 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 0 0

Goaltenders Saves Record

Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 58 .951 3 0 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 109 .948 2 0 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 3 184 4 61 .938 2 0 1
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 3 151 5 76 .938 2 0 0
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 5 304 11 160 .936 2 1 2
Chris Driedger Florida 2 125 4 57 .934 1 0 1
Jake Allen Montreal 3 178 5 70 .933 2 1 0
James Reimer Carolina 2 116 3 41 .932 2 0 0
John Gibson Anaheim 8 418 16 215 .931 3 3 2
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 8 478 14 187 .930 6 2 0
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 5 306 11 146 .930 2 1 2
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 6 357 13 170 .929 3 2 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 6 362 13 160 .925 4 1 1
Cam Talbot Minnesota 4 205 8 98 .925 2 1 0
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 12 146 .924 3 2 1
Anton Khudobin Dallas 4 211 7 81 .920 3 1 0
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 3 176 7 79 .919 1 2 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 7 409 17 191 .918 5 1 1
Juuse Saros Nashville 5 283 12 134 .918 3 2 0

Goaltenders Shutout Record

Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 8 478 2 6 2 0
John Gibson Anaheim 8 418 2 3 3 2
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 2 3 2 1
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 6 357 2 3 2 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0
Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 5 300 1 1 3 1
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 4 219 1 1 2 1
Anton Khudobin Dallas 4 211 1 3 1 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 1 3 0 0
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 3 151 1 2 0 0

