Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Swedish nurse wins a week of isolation, films amid pandemic

By DAVID KEYTON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/31 22:08
Lisa Enroth is interviewed by the Associated Press, on the island of Hamneskar, western Sweden on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Goteborg film fest...
Malin Hellberg, sits alone to watch the film Tigrar, in Gothenburg, Sweden on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Goteborg film festival opened this wee...
The interior of a lighthouse, which will act as a screening room, on the island of Hamneskar, western Sweden on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Gote...
The lighthouse and cabin, which will act as a screening rooms, on the island of Hamneskar, western Sweden on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Gotebor...
The living room inside a cabin which will act as a screening room, on the island of Hamneskar, western Sweden on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Got...
Lisa Enroth, right, waves as she departs for the island of Hamneskar, western Sweden, on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Goteborg film festival open...
Lisa Enroth, left, prepares to depart for the island of Hamneskar, western Sweden as she speaks with Jonas Holmberg, creative director of Goteborg Fil...
Lisa Enroth is interviewed by the Associated Press, on the island of Hamneskar, western Sweden on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Goteborg film fest...
Jonas Holmberg, creative director of Goteborg Film Festival is interviewed by the Associated Press, on the island of Hamneskar, western Sweden on Satu...
Malin Hellberg, sits alone to watch the film Tigrar, in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Goteborg film festival opened this we...

Lisa Enroth is interviewed by the Associated Press, on the island of Hamneskar, western Sweden on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Goteborg film fest...

Malin Hellberg, sits alone to watch the film Tigrar, in Gothenburg, Sweden on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Goteborg film festival opened this wee...

The interior of a lighthouse, which will act as a screening room, on the island of Hamneskar, western Sweden on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Gote...

The lighthouse and cabin, which will act as a screening rooms, on the island of Hamneskar, western Sweden on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Gotebor...

The living room inside a cabin which will act as a screening room, on the island of Hamneskar, western Sweden on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Got...

Lisa Enroth, right, waves as she departs for the island of Hamneskar, western Sweden, on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Goteborg film festival open...

Lisa Enroth, left, prepares to depart for the island of Hamneskar, western Sweden as she speaks with Jonas Holmberg, creative director of Goteborg Fil...

Lisa Enroth is interviewed by the Associated Press, on the island of Hamneskar, western Sweden on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Goteborg film fest...

Jonas Holmberg, creative director of Goteborg Film Festival is interviewed by the Associated Press, on the island of Hamneskar, western Sweden on Satu...

Malin Hellberg, sits alone to watch the film Tigrar, in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Goteborg film festival opened this we...

GOTEBORG, Sweden (AP) — Cinema in lockdown: Scandinavia’s largest film festival is exploring the social isolation resulting from COVID-19 by setting up a temporary cinema-for-one on a desolated island in the North Sea with the only companionship the events’ entire movie selection and enough food to last the week.

Lisa Enroth was selected among 12,000 volunteers to spend a week on the island of Hamneskar at Pater Noster, a former lighthouse turned boutique hotel. An emergency ward nurse from Sweden with a passion for film, Lisa said the isolation would give her “time to reflect and be alone” after a busy year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's Goteborg Film Festival, which runs from Jan. 29-Feb. 8, is certainly unique. “The Isolated Cinema” is only accessible by small boat and is located at the very edge of an archipelago in one of western Sweden’s most barren and windswept locations.

Enroth, who left for the island on Saturday, watches the films online either in her room or a living room, or she can watch them from the top of the lighthouse itself where organizers have set up a small screen surrounded by an amazing view.

The artistic director of the 44th Goteborg Film Festival, Jonas Holmberg, hopes this extreme viewing experience can help reflect on what the pandemic has done to our relationship with cinema.

“During this pandemic, so many people have turned to cinema when in isolation,” he said. “But the pandemic has also changed how we experience films.”

Like most events, the film festival has moved online as COVID-19 restrictions banned public gatherings, but organizers have set-up a real-time streaming platform accessible to people living in Sweden in a bid to replicate, albeit virtually, the collective cinema viewing experience.

At the Draken cinema, the traditional home of the film festival, only one ticket is available for each screening, but filmmakers, actors or producers may also appear to speak about their work.

The opening gala saw the Swedish premiere of Tove, the 2020 biographical film of the Finnish author and illustrator Tove Jansson, creator of the Moonins series. Walking down an empty red carpet, the movie’s director and lead actress dressed the part and the organizers sought to replicate the excitement of a premiere to the lone viewer in the hall. But a buzz was also found online, with people posting photos dressed up for the premiere and drinking champagne.

"We want to encourage that and make it as much as a social experience as is possible,” Holmberg said.

For the real world movie experience, a lottery determines who gets a ticket and on Saturday it was Sandra Fogel’s turn to sit alone.

Of the 700-seats to choose from, she sat off-center a few rows from the side.

“It’s a little bit sad,” she said, “because you do not know what will happen when the pandemic is over. What will happen with the cinemas?”

Updated : 2021-02-01 00:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Taipei cosplay flasher sentenced to 3 months
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Jennifer Aniston praises Taiwan president as example of empowered women
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
Taiwan confirms 6 new COVID cases from Brazil, Indonesia, and Czech Republic
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam