Women's World Cup super-G moved to Monday because of fog

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 20:49
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — The last women’s World Cup race before the world championships was rescheduled to Monday because of fog hanging over the Kandahar course on Sunday.

While conditions were perfect at the start, clouds over the middle and lower parts of the hill limited visibility and made a safe super-G race impossible.

Organizers postponed the start several times before postponing the event to the next day as conditions failed to improve in the afternoon.

The International Ski Federation said it took the decision “due to the current weather situation and the permanence of fog on the race course.”

Lara Gut-Behrami won a super-G on the same course Saturday for the Swiss skier's third straight win in the discipline.

That race had initially been scheduled as a downhill, but bad weather wiped out both training sessions during the week. A downhill race cannot take place without a mandatory training run on the course.

The worlds in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, open on Feb. 8.

