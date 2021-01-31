Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 31, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;89;79;A t-storm around;88;78;SSW;8;82%;64%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, not as warm;76;63;Sunny and nice;74;63;WNW;11;62%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;56;42;Partly sunny;54;42;ENE;10;86%;23%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;62;58;Partly sunny, windy;63;54;W;18;69%;7%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Chilly with some sun;35;31;Cloudy and chilly;38;29;NNE;8;80%;44%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;9;-4;Sunny, but very cold;4;-8;NNE;4;70%;21%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mild with clearing;61;36;Partly sunny, mild;61;34;ESE;6;46%;3%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;23;0;Mostly sunny;14;-4;WSW;5;99%;2%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;86;74;A couple of t-storms;87;74;NE;9;85%;90%;4

Athens, Greece;Becoming cloudy;66;58;Breezy in the a.m.;62;49;S;12;78%;27%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, nice;72;59;Sunshine and nice;77;61;NNE;5;53%;3%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;67;45;Sunny and nice;72;45;N;6;41%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Becoming cloudy;92;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;73;ESE;7;61%;70%;9

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;84;63;Hazy sun;83;62;E;8;35%;3%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny and pleasant;92;72;Mostly sunny;93;73;S;5;50%;8%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Windy;62;55;Partly sunny, breezy;65;50;WNW;16;52%;9%;3

Beijing, China;A little a.m. snow;37;23;Plenty of sunshine;37;16;NNW;13;19%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler with rain;47;35;Partly sunny;41;35;ESE;6;75%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Sunshine and chilly;30;11;Partly sunny;30;26;SE;6;59%;59%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;68;49;A t-storm in spots;71;48;SE;6;60%;75%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;65;Sun and some clouds;86;65;W;7;49%;43%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;37;24;Partly sunny;38;28;SE;5;57%;13%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Becoming cloudy;37;36;A little a.m. rain;41;37;N;5;93%;66%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;43;32;Partly sunny, mild;48;33;NW;5;84%;44%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A bit of snow;37;21;Partly sunny;40;25;S;4;42%;10%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A passing shower;73;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;62;S;9;80%;80%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;87;68;Clearing;85;68;SE;6;39%;53%;10

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;54;47;Morning rain, cloudy;53;29;W;9;83%;93%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny, nice and warm;77;56;Sunny and very warm;83;56;ENE;5;27%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;A few showers;70;60;Breezy in the p.m.;73;58;SE;21;51%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Periods of sun;80;69;Partly sunny;82;64;SE;4;54%;8%;8

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;88;73;Mostly sunny;88;74;NE;10;66%;2%;7

Chicago, United States;Windy with snow;33;32;Breezy;33;23;NNW;15;59%;3%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;90;74;Afternoon showers;88;74;NE;7;80%;100%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers of rain/snow;35;26;Clouds and sun;34;25;SE;6;81%;25%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;78;66;Clouds and sunshine;78;65;NNE;8;51%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Breezy and cooler;54;37;Partly sunny;57;37;ESE;6;44%;0%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy with some sun;92;78;Breezy with clearing;91;76;ENE;15;64%;27%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;70;46;Hazy sunshine;69;47;N;3;66%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sun;50;27;Clouds and sun;56;33;SSW;5;24%;1%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;75;49;Hazy sun;78;52;NW;6;57%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Spotty showers;86;76;Showers around;87;76;SW;7;71%;71%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Chilly with rain;39;38;A little p.m. rain;45;44;SSE;8;93%;87%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Afternoon rain;59;39;Clouds and sun;60;38;NNE;7;41%;20%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;63;58;Nice with sunshine;65;56;W;14;74%;1%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;68;65;Warm with low clouds;76;64;SE;6;69%;32%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;64;A t-storm in spots;78;64;NNE;7;70%;72%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;82;66;A shower;77;64;NW;13;66%;56%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Snow showers;22;11;Cold with flurries;24;13;W;6;84%;66%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;93;74;Some sun;92;73;SE;5;55%;20%;5

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and nice;74;62;Mostly sunny;75;61;E;7;70%;6%;5

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;81;70;A morning shower;80;69;ENE;11;63%;61%;5

Hyderabad, India;Some sun;85;64;Mostly sunny, nice;83;58;E;5;55%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy;69;44;Mostly sunny, nice;71;44;N;7;48%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;54;47;Increasing clouds;61;50;SSW;10;64%;75%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;84;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;WNW;8;81%;83%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;86;72;Sunny and pleasant;86;77;S;6;48%;13%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy and humid;72;63;A stray a.m. t-storm;77;56;ENE;5;81%;82%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cooler;47;32;Partly sunny, mild;53;30;NW;5;39%;6%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Lots of sun, nice;80;59;Mostly sunny, nice;83;57;NW;5;60%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;63;37;Hazy sunshine;64;37;N;5;53%;2%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;89;62;Plenty of sun;92;67;N;8;18%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Variable cloudiness;30;17;Snow at times;27;12;NNE;7;89%;84%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy with a shower;86;75;A shower or two;86;73;NE;11;64%;59%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A couple of t-storms;90;74;A stray thunderstorm;91;75;SSW;5;63%;64%;5

Kolkata, India;Brilliant sunshine;73;52;Hazy sunshine;74;53;E;5;44%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;94;75;SW;3;66%;64%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;57;43;Cloudy, p.m. showers;56;43;NE;6;75%;100%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;92;79;Nice with sunshine;90;78;SSW;6;70%;33%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;73;65;Clouds and sun;72;65;SSE;6;77%;32%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;60;56;Partial sunshine;61;56;SSW;6;84%;44%;3

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy and chilly;40;37;A thick cloud cover;42;38;SSE;5;88%;74%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sun;68;55;Mostly cloudy;69;50;WSW;5;43%;3%;1

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;88;78;Nice with some sun;90;78;SSW;7;65%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;56;48;Partly sunny, nice;60;47;WSW;13;58%;19%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;81;A t-storm or two;89;81;ENE;14;72%;86%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;85;77;A thunderstorm;84;76;ENE;5;81%;75%;6

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;85;71;Partly sunny, nice;85;71;E;5;65%;30%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;79;56;Cloudy;72;59;S;10;69%;66%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;75;48;Cooler;65;37;NNE;6;53%;29%;7

Miami, United States;Areas of low clouds;77;68;A shower in the a.m.;74;50;WNW;16;62%;56%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;26;13;Cloudy and cold;19;6;W;7;75%;8%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy, not as warm;87;75;Breezy in the p.m.;87;75;ENE;14;61%;2%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy and breezy;73;69;Rain and a t-storm;73;69;SE;10;82%;90%;2

Montreal, Canada;Sunny, but cold;13;3;Mostly sunny;21;19;NE;3;62%;11%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;28;25;Partly sunny;27;11;SSW;9;75%;17%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;88;72;Hazy sun;92;75;N;6;44%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;81;56;Partly sunny, breezy;82;56;NNE;13;36%;0%;6

New York, United States;Mainly cloudy;29;25;Windy with snow;34;33;NNE;27;85%;94%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;66;46;Rain and drizzle;65;50;ENE;9;73%;54%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, colder;3;-11;Partial sunshine;5;-10;ENE;5;74%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;53;32;Clouds and sun, mild;62;50;S;8;58%;85%;2

Oslo, Norway;Ice fog this morning;12;3;Partly sunny, cold;17;2;N;4;74%;34%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and cold;13;-1;Mostly sunny;20;12;NE;9;65%;1%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;85;79;An afternoon shower;85;78;NE;12;78%;78%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower in places;90;75;A passing shower;89;75;NW;12;68%;73%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;85;77;A shower in the a.m.;84;75;ENE;9;72%;68%;4

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;49;47;Periods of rain;52;45;NW;5;77%;84%;0

Perth, Australia;Hot, becoming breezy;100;70;Very warm;95;75;ESE;13;28%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;91;74;Mostly sunny;90;73;SSW;6;52%;22%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Heavy showers;77;73;Downpours, breezy;82;73;N;15;88%;95%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in places;90;69;A shower or two;89;67;SE;6;49%;57%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny;39;33;S;4;23%;47%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun, mild;43;31;Mostly sunny;45;8;WNW;8;67%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Turning cloudy;72;50;A little p.m. rain;70;51;NNW;8;61%;81%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partial sunshine;66;49;Mostly sunny;67;48;ENE;4;82%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;84;76;A shower;83;76;E;9;69%;67%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and chilly;28;24;Mostly cloudy;31;30;ESE;11;34%;17%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow showers;30;23;A few flurries;31;21;SSW;7;88%;82%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;93;76;Remaining very warm;91;77;NE;7;54%;31%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;72;48;Turning sunny, nice;75;50;ESE;6;27%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Rainy times;56;41;A shower or two;58;38;NNE;4;79%;66%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;29;28;Morning flurries;30;27;SW;8;52%;87%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;59;50;A little p.m. rain;60;52;S;12;76%;97%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;79;64;Partly sunny;79;65;ENE;11;67%;44%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;80;73;A shower in spots;84;74;SE;11;71%;43%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;76;62;Partly sunny, nice;74;62;N;10;73%;1%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;74;46;Sunny and nice;72;44;E;6;23%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;A little p.m. rain;68;56;An afternoon shower;69;59;SW;6;61%;75%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;85;72;A shower or two;87;74;SE;9;77%;80%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;59;54;Partly sunny;60;53;SSE;5;80%;44%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;49;45;A.M. showers, cloudy;49;44;SSW;8;89%;99%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mild with some sun;49;39;Partly sunny, mild;52;14;NW;6;69%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and mild;59;46;Rain and drizzle;50;39;NNW;9;92%;93%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;86;77;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;N;9;77%;65%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers around;45;37;Partly sunny, mild;53;35;S;6;76%;44%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A brief shower;83;75;A shower in places;83;75;ESE;16;67%;41%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;19;8;Frigid;17;9;NE;4;82%;63%;1

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm around;74;70;A couple of showers;80;68;NNE;10;74%;83%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, nice;70;57;Mostly sunny;78;59;ESE;6;58%;5%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers;26;23;A few flurries;30;25;SSW;7;70%;66%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and warm;63;43;Rain and drizzle;54;37;NE;8;78%;60%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;52;33;Partly sunny, mild;53;32;N;5;59%;1%;2

Tehran, Iran;Very windy;53;39;Sunny and milder;60;39;NNE;6;30%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun and some clouds;68;54;Sunny, nice and warm;76;59;E;5;57%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Rain and a t-storm;60;50;Periods of rain;57;48;E;6;75%;88%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;54;34;Breezy in the p.m.;51;49;SW;9;60%;66%;2

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and breezy;26;18;Cloudy;28;18;NNE;14;64%;9%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;69;54;Mostly sunny;67;57;W;11;54%;56%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler;62;53;Showers around;63;54;W;14;69%;69%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder;5;-34;Hazy sun, very cold;-11;-25;NW;5;89%;23%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;47;42;Rain;47;41;SE;5;73%;95%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;36;25;Partly sunny;39;27;E;5;46%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Very warm;86;63;Sunny and hot;91;64;WSW;3;52%;1%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow showers;30;19;Cold with flurries;24;13;S;6;85%;57%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Chilly with some sun;29;8;Clouds and sun, cold;25;19;SE;7;82%;1%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sun;68;56;Sunny and pleasant;71;55;ESE;9;60%;0%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine, less humid;93;66;Sunny, low humidity;95;62;WSW;6;43%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;35;20;Mostly sunny;34;18;NE;3;76%;2%;3

Updated : 2021-01-31 21:32 GMT+08:00

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
