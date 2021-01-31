Alexa
Israel to give some coronavirus vaccines to Palestinians

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 17:54
Israel to give some coronavirus vaccines to Palestinians

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz's office says Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers.

It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians.

Israel has come under criticism from U.N. officials and human rights groups for not providing vaccines to the Palestinians. Israel says it is not responsible.

Israel is one of the world's leaders in vaccinating its population after striking procurement deals with international drug giants Pfizer and Moderna.

The Palestinians have not begun to vaccine their people.

Updated : 2021-01-31 19:54 GMT+08:00

