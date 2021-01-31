Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Israeli army kills alleged Palestinian attacker in West Bank

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 16:03
Israeli soldiers stand next to the body of a Palestinian at the scene of an attack near the West Bank settlement of Gush Etzion, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021...
Israeli soldiers stand at the scene of an attack near the West Bank settlement of Gush Etzion, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. An Israeli soldier on Sunday sho...
Israeli soldiers stand at the scene of an attack near the West Bank settlement of Gush Etzion, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. An Israeli soldier on Sunday sho...

Israeli soldiers stand next to the body of a Palestinian at the scene of an attack near the West Bank settlement of Gush Etzion, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021...

Israeli soldiers stand at the scene of an attack near the West Bank settlement of Gush Etzion, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. An Israeli soldier on Sunday sho...

Israeli soldiers stand at the scene of an attack near the West Bank settlement of Gush Etzion, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. An Israeli soldier on Sunday sho...

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli soldier on Sunday shot dead a Palestinian suspected of attempting an attack on troops in the West Bank, the Israeli army said.

The army said in a statement that “an armed assailant with three knives connected to a stick” attempted to attack soldiers at a West Bank junction south of Bethlehem. No soldiers were hurt. The military confirmed the suspected attacker was killed.

Video shared on social media shows a man in a grey sweatshirt walking along the side of a highway. He appears to pull something out of his clothes and begins to run toward a soldier. The soldier appears to fire his weapon, and the man collapses.

The military shared a photo of the alleged weapon, which appears to be a cluster of knives taped to a broom handle.

Israel has seen a series of shootings, stabbings and car-ramming attacks in recent years, mostly carried out by lone Palestinian attackers in the West Bank with no apparent links to armed groups.

Last week, a soldier shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian who allegedly attacked troops with a knife in the northern West Bank.

Palestinian and Israeli rights groups have accused Israel of using excessive force in some instances, and of killing some suspected attackers who could have been apprehended.

Updated : 2021-01-31 18:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again