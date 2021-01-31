Alexa
AP PHOTOS: Soccer fervor grips village in India's northeast

By YIRMIYAN ARTHUR , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/31 16:23
A Tangkhul Naga woman holds the hand of a child and walks past boys engaged in a friendly soccer match, with Nungshang village seen on the mountaintop...
Tangkhul Naga children watch a friendly football match between villages in Shangshak, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Saturday, Jan. 30 2...
Tangkhul Naga villagers watch a friendly football match with a neighbouring village in Shangshak, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Saturda...
A pair of football boots lie next to a change of clothes by the side of a football field where a friendly match is in progress, in Shangshak village, ...
The goalkeeper reaches for the ball during a friendly soccer match between villages in Shangshak, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Saturda...
Tangkhul Naga girls watch a friendly football match between villages in Shangshak, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Saturday, Jan. 30 2021...
Spectators turn their faces from wind blowing dust after a friendly soccer match in Shangshak village, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Sa...
Elderly Naga men watch a friendly football match in Shangshak village, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Saturday, Jan. 30 2021. When match...
Nagas are silhouetted as they watch a friendly football match with a neighbouring village in Shangshak village, in the northeastern Indian state of Ma...
Nagas watch a friendly football match between villages in Shangshak, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Saturday, Jan. 30 2021. Nagas are in...
A.S. Ngayaomi, 20, third right, who is sitting in as a substitute player, watches a friendly football match between villages in Shangshak, with Nungsh...
K.B., Paishola, 80, an elderly Tangkhul Naga, stitches a pomelo fruit into a soccer ball in Shangshak village, in the northeastern Indian state of Man...
Tangkhul Nagas walk dressed in traditional attire after church service in Shangshak village, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Sunday, Jan....

SHANGSHAK, India (AP) — When someone asked the captain of independent India’s first national soccer team why they all played barefoot at the London Olympics in 1948, he is said to have answered: “We play football in India. Whereas you play bootball.”

The captain of the team, Talimeren Ao, was a Naga, a group native to India’s northeastern frontier where most people trace their roots to Myanmar or China. Decades later, his words still ring true.

In Naga villages, children playing soccer barefoot is a common sight. Sometimes balls are made from pig bladders or rag-stuffed pomelos. And when the matches are played, the entire village turns up to show support. Parents carry infants on their shoulders. Young boys make bonfires to keep spectators warm.

The story is no different in Shangshak, home to the Tangkhul Nagas, where two neighboring villages played a match on Saturday. They're not formal clubs. Most were there to paint a house, a common practice in the community where the culture of helping hands remains deeply ingrained.

In India, cricket is the only sport that matters. Like Bollywood, it is one of the few things that knits together a disparate nation of nearly 1.4 billion. But the fervor for soccer is felt deeply in India’s northeastern states.

The region with a little over 3% of India’s population is home to almost one-fifth of the national soccer team.

In a largely Hindu country, most Nagas are Christians. They're ethnically distinct from most of India, and for decades, Naga insurgent groups have waged fights for independence.

Most Naga villages are perched on mountaintops, originally built long ago to spot approaching enemies when the region was little more than a forest. But on nearly every hilltop, a soccer pitch springs to life.

“We learn to play the game from the time we start walking,” said A.S. Ngayaomi, 20, who was a substitute in Saturday’s match.

