Taiwan's rival parties step up activities as final countdown to politician's recall election begins

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As only one week remains until the recall vote for independent Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Chie (黃捷), the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is doubling its efforts to call Fongshan District residents to vote “no” regarding Huang’s dismissal.

The successful removal of DPP Taoyuan City Councilor Wang Hao-yu (王浩宇) has left people in the DPP worried about a domino effect. Faced with the possible dismissal of Huang, the party is going to great lengths to defend the councilor’s track record.

The Kuomintang (KMT) is also doing everything in its power to make sure Huang is removed from the city council. The party’s Kaohsiung City headquarters held a symposium on how to lead a successful recall campaign, CNA reported.

Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟), a member of the Kaohsiung City Chapter of the DPP, said in an interview Saturday (Jan. 30) that in the last three days, local party legislators and councilors have taken a stand to oppose this “retaliatory removal” and appealed to residents to retain outstanding politicians who are serious about politics. He added that many more will accompany Huang on the streets to call on Fongshan residents to vote “no” on the recall election as the final countdown begins.

Additionally, DPP Legislator Kuan Pi-ling (管碧玲) will send mass text messages to Fongshan residents beginning Feb. 1 to call on everyone to oppose the recall.

Meanwhile, KMT party insiders pointed out that in the last week, the party will cooperate with Huang Chie removal groups to have more party legislators and local representatives promoting the campaign.

As for whether KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) will make an appearance in party activities this week, insiders stated that he has no current plans to do so.