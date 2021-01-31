Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: Venice has people in masks but no Carnival fun

By ANTONIO CALANNI and ANDREA ROSA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/31 15:45
Carnival masks placed on display in a Venetian artisan mask makers shop in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Last year, with fear over the new c...
A view of the Canal Grande or Grand Canal, in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The canal city's Carnival festivities should have started Saturd...
Venetian artisan mask maker Gualtiero Dall'Osto works in his workshop in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. In another year, masks would be an ac...
A woman wearing a sanitary mask walks next to a carnival masks shop in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Carnival should have begun on Saturday,...
A Venetian artisan mask maker works on an item in a workshop in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. In another year, masks would be an accepted si...
A man stands on the Vaporetto ferry boat in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A Venetian artisan mask maker works on an item in a workshop in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. In another year, masks would be an accepted si...
A sanitary face mask hangs next to carnival mask in an artisan workshop in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. In another year, masks would be an ...
Venetian artisan mask maker Gualtiero Dall'Osto works on a carnival costume hat made to resemble the COVID-19 virus in his laboratory in Venice, Italy...
Carnival masks are laid out on display in Venetian artisan mask maker Gualtiero Dall'Osto's workshop in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Ph...
A gondolier navigates the waterways in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead of preparing for Carnival...
A Gondolier sits in his Gondola docked in St. Mark's square in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead o...
Gondolas are docked in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead of preparing for Carnival's popular boat ...
A young man walks in an empty St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead of preparing ...
People walk down a passageway near St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead of prepa...
Carnival masks placed on display in a Venetian artisan mask makers workshop in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Last year, with fear over the n...
A man walks in an empty St. Mark's square arcade in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead of preparing...
A view of an empty St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead of preparing for Carniva...
A man walks in an empty St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A couple walk in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead of preparing for Carnival's popular boat parade...
A young man looks at carnival masks reflected in the window of a shop in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Last year, with fear over the new cor...
Carnival masks on display in a shop window in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. In another year, masks would be an accepted sign of gaiety in Ve...

Carnival masks placed on display in a Venetian artisan mask makers shop in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Last year, with fear over the new c...

A view of the Canal Grande or Grand Canal, in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The canal city's Carnival festivities should have started Saturd...

Venetian artisan mask maker Gualtiero Dall'Osto works in his workshop in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. In another year, masks would be an ac...

A woman wearing a sanitary mask walks next to a carnival masks shop in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Carnival should have begun on Saturday,...

A Venetian artisan mask maker works on an item in a workshop in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. In another year, masks would be an accepted si...

A man stands on the Vaporetto ferry boat in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

A Venetian artisan mask maker works on an item in a workshop in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. In another year, masks would be an accepted si...

A sanitary face mask hangs next to carnival mask in an artisan workshop in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. In another year, masks would be an ...

Venetian artisan mask maker Gualtiero Dall'Osto works on a carnival costume hat made to resemble the COVID-19 virus in his laboratory in Venice, Italy...

Carnival masks are laid out on display in Venetian artisan mask maker Gualtiero Dall'Osto's workshop in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Ph...

A gondolier navigates the waterways in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead of preparing for Carnival...

A Gondolier sits in his Gondola docked in St. Mark's square in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead o...

Gondolas are docked in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead of preparing for Carnival's popular boat ...

A young man walks in an empty St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead of preparing ...

People walk down a passageway near St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead of prepa...

Carnival masks placed on display in a Venetian artisan mask makers workshop in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Last year, with fear over the n...

A man walks in an empty St. Mark's square arcade in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead of preparing...

A view of an empty St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead of preparing for Carniva...

A man walks in an empty St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

A couple walk in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead of preparing for Carnival's popular boat parade...

A young man looks at carnival masks reflected in the window of a shop in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Last year, with fear over the new cor...

Carnival masks on display in a shop window in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. In another year, masks would be an accepted sign of gaiety in Ve...

VENICE, Italy (AP) — In another year, masks would be a sign of the gaiety in Venice, an accessory worn for games and parties as big crowds parade about to show off their frivolous, fanciful costumes, especially ones with decorative face coverings.

The Italian canal city's Carnival festivities should have started Saturday, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made its annual appointment for more than two weeks of merry-making impossible.

Last year, with fears over the new coronavirus mounting, authorities abruptly shut down the Venice Carnival on its third day, just before Italy became the first country in the West to face a outbreak.

Back then, a “surge” meant crowds squeezing through Venice’s maze of carless streets, intent on meeting up in the vast St. Mark’s Square. The day that Carnival shuddered to a stop last year, the confirmed coronavirus cases in all of Italy numbered only 133.

Now Italy has logged more than 2.5 million confirmed virus cases, including more than 88,000 deaths but not including thousands who died without being tested. A “surge” has taken on a different, more ominous context. Masks are worn now to protect, not amuse.

Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead of preparing for Carnival's popular boat parade in the lagoon. Alleys are eerily empty. Venetians and the city's few visitors must be masked in public places, indoors and out, under a nationwide mandate.

Italy’s current infection-control restrictions do not allow traveling between regions. Foreign tourism, especially from the United States, dried up in the last year as governments imposed bans on international travel for nonessential purposes. Even if Carnival had been held, relatively few people would have made it to Venice.

The Carnival’s appeal is rooted back centuries, when, for a brief stretch in the run-up to Lent, the Catholic period of penitence that begins on Ash Wednesday, ordinary Venetians would strut about masks, taking on temporary new identities, and for a few days become indistinguishable from members of the proud maritime city’s ruling class.

During Carnival, the mask served to “to protect, to reveal, and also to guarantee anonymity,” says Gualtiero Dall’Osto, who owns Tragicomico, an artisan’s shop making artistic masks. “Now, paradoxically, we are not able to experience the mask in this way, and we are forced to wear these (sanitary) masks that in some way block the liberation, the freedom, of our so-called senses.”

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic,https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Updated : 2021-01-31 16:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again