Covid patient traveled to tourist hotspots in New Taipei, Taoyuan last week

Virus transmission risk deemed low, but CECC asks people to be on alert

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/31 16:26
Jiufen in New Taipei (Tourism Bureau website photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) published on Sunday (Jan. 31) the travel history of a domestic case linked to the Taoyuan General Hospital cluster outbreak.

Case no. 908, a male in his fifties, was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus on Saturday. A contact of case no. 889, he is believed to have been infected during a trip to the hospital with his mother on Jan. 23.

The CECC said the patient has been placed under quarantine since Jan. 26 and has exhibited no symptoms. Out of caution, the CECC revealed the locations, including some tourist attractions, where he visited on Jan. 25 and 26, though the risk of virus transmission during the period is considered to have been low.

On Jan. 25, case no. 908 set foot in Jiufen Old Street and the A-Mei Tea House in New Taipei between 1:35 and 5:25 p.m. On Jan. 26, he visited the dumpling restaurant “餃子樓中樓” (11:45 a.m.–12:15 p.m.), Fo Guang Shan Temple Pagoda (1:35-2:35 p.m.), Yong Fu Columbarium (3:00-3:45 p.m.), as well as Daxi Old Street and Bai Nian You Fan (4:00-5:15 p.m.), all in Taoyuan.

The CECC advised those who have traveled to these places to self-monitor their health. People are urged to seek medical attention should they develop symptoms by Feb. 10, including fever, respiratory illness, diarrhea, or a loss of smell or taste. For inquiries, call the disease prevention hotline at 1922.

Meanwhile, Taiwan reported two imported cases on Sunday: two migrant workers from the Philippines. Case no. 911 is a man in his 20s, and case no. 912 a woman in her 20s.

The two workers are both asymptomatic and have not contacted others during their quarantine. As of Sunday, Taiwan has recorded 911 COVID-19 cases, including 75 domestic transmissions, and eight deaths.

Travel history for case No. 908 (CECC image)

Updated : 2021-01-31 16:50 GMT+08:00

