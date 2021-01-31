Alexa
Mitchell lifts San Diego St. over Wyoming 98-71

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 13:58
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Mitchell had 26 points as San Diego State easily defeated Wyoming 98-71 on Saturday night.

Keshad Johnson had 15 points for San Diego State (13-4, 7-3 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Lamont Butler added 11 points. Jordan Schakel had 10 points.

Marcus Williams had 18 points and six assists for the Cowboys (10-7, 4-6). Jeremiah Oden added 11 points. Xavier DuSell had 11 points.

The Aztecs improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys for the season. San Diego State defeated Wyoming 87-57 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-31 15:22 GMT+08:00

