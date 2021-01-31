Cherry blossoms on Taipei’s Pingjing Street in full bloom

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The cherry blossoms along Pingjing Street in Taipei’s Shihlin District are currently in full bloom, attracting hordes of flower chasers.

Lane 42 of Pingjing Street is one of the most popular cherry blossom viewing destinations in the city. Branches of flowering cherry trees protrude from alley gardens, forming a canopy of the pink flowers, which attract a large number of tourists during the cherry season each year.

To get there, take Taipei City Bus 303 from MRT Jiantan Station to the Lunziwei stop. Another option is to take S19 on Jihe Road from MRT Jiantan Station, get off at Pingjing Street Lane 93, and walk about five minutes to Lane 42.

The other great cherry blossom viewing destination this time of year is along the Neigou River at Lohas Park in Taipei’s Neihu District. The 2021 Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival is open from Jan. 30 to Feb. 28, and the cherry groves are illuminated by LED lights from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night during the celebration, according to a Parks and Street Lights Office’s (PSLO) news release on Saturday (Jan. 30).

Currently, 40 percent of the Taiwan cherry blossom trees in the park are blooming, and they are expected to reach full bloom in the first half of February. Following the Taiwan cherry, the park's Japanese Showa cherry and the double-layer cherry will take turns blooming around the Lunar New Year holiday, the PSLO said.

Lohas Park address:

Alley 15, Lane 61, Kangle Street, Neihu District, Taipei City

Public transportation:

By MRT: Disembark at MRT Donghu Station. Lohas Park is roughly 10 minutes from the station on foot.

By Bus: The park is a two-minute walk from the Donghu Community bus stop, which is serviced by Bus Nos. 53, 281, 287, 630, 646, S1, BR19, BL12, and BL51. It is a five-minute walk from Donghu Elementary School bus stop, which can be reached by Bus Nos. 203, 284, 629, 677, 711, 896, 903, BL36, BR19, R2, and the Neihu Line.



Cherry blossoms on Pingjing Street Lane 42, Shilin District, Taipei on Jan. 29 (Taiwan News, George Liao photos)



Cherry blossoms at Lohas Park in Taipei’s Neihu District (Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office photos)