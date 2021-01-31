Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sandage carries W. Illinois past North Dakota 99-87

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 13:19
Sandage carries W. Illinois past North Dakota 99-87

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Colton Sandage had a season-high 28 points plus 10 assists as Western Illinois snapped its eight-game losing streak, getting past North Dakota 99-87 on Saturday night.

Will Carius had 19 points for Western Illinois (3-12, 1-7 Summit League). Cameron Burrell added 14 points and seven rebounds. Adam Anhold had 11 points.

The 99 points were a season best for Western Illinois.

North Dakota scored 42 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Filip Rebraca had 24 points for the Fighting Hawks (5-14, 4-6). Tyree Ihenacho added 13 points. Seybian Sims had 11 points.

The Leathernecks leveled the season series against the Fighting Hawks with the win. North Dakota defeated Western Illinois 83-81 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-31 15:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again