Weathers lifts Texas Southern past Alabama St. 80-73

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 13:06
Weathers lifts Texas Southern past Alabama St. 80-73

HOUSTON (AP) — Michael Weathers registered 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks as Texas Southern topped Alabama State 80-73 on Saturday night.

Yahuza Rasas had seven rebounds for Texas Southern (4-7, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Joirdon Karl Nicholas added nine rebounds.

Kevion Stewart scored a career-high 21 points for the Hornets (2-6, 2-6). DJ Heath added 16 points. Brandon Battle had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Kenny Strawbridge, the Hornets’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 12 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-31 15:21 GMT+08:00

