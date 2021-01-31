Alexa
Gooden leads Dixie State over California Baptist 79-75

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 12:50
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Gooden had 22 points as Dixie State snapped its seven-game losing streak, narrowly defeating California Baptist 79-75 on Saturday night.

Frank Staine had 14 points for Dixie State (5-8, 1-5 Western Athletic Conference). Jarod Greene added 13 points. Hunter Schofield had 11 points.

The Trailblazers forced a season-high 23 turnovers.

Reed Nottage tied a career high with 26 points and had seven rebounds for the Lancers (8-5, 3-3), whose five-game win streak was broken. Ty Rowell added 20 points and eight assists. Elijah Thomas had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Gorjok Gak had a career-high 18 rebounds plus six points, three assists and three blocks.

The Trailblazers leveled the season series against the Lancers with the win. California Baptist defeated Dixie State 89-74 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-31 13:44 GMT+08:00

