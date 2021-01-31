Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Drame leads St. Peter's past Manhattan 68-54

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 12:16
Drame leads St. Peter's past Manhattan 68-54

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Fousseyni Drame recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead St. Peter’s to a 68-54 win over Manhattan on Saturday night.

Daryl Banks III had 14 points and six rebounds for St. Peter’s (9-6, 6-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. KC Ndefo added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Doug Edert had 11 points.

Manhattan totaled 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Samir Stewart had 18 points for the Jaspers (5-6, 4-6). Warren Williams added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Ant Nelson, who led the Jaspers in scoring heading into the contest with 14 points per game, shot only 15% for the game (3 of 20). Elijah Buchanan, whose 11 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Jaspers, shot only 13% in the game (1 of 8).

The Peacocks improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers for the season. St. Peter’s defeated Manhattan 59-55 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-31 13:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases