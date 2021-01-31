Alexa
Evans scores 29 as Vanderbilt beats S. Carolina, snaps skid

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 11:59
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Maxwell Evans hit five 3-pointers and finished with 29 points — both season highs — and Scotty Pippen Jr. had 23 points and seven assists to help Vanderbilt beat South Carolina 93-81 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Evans went into the game having scored 52 points this season.

It was the first time this season that two Vanderbilt players scored at least 20 points. Dylan Disu added 17 points, seven assists and a career-best tying five steals for the Commodores (5-8, 1-6 Southeastern Conference).

Vanderbilt used a 20-2 run in a span of three minutes, 36 seconds to take the lead for good and make it 23-8 after a dunk by Evans with 13:55 left in the first half. The Gamecocks went 1 for 4 from the field with five turnovers during that span.

AJ Lawson led South Carolina (4-6, 2-4) with 21 points. Keyshawn Bryant scored 13 points, Justin Minaya and Seventh Woods added 11 apiece, and Trae Hannibal had 10.

Vanderbilt, which had lost its first seven conference games in each of the previous two seasons, scored its most points in a game this season. The Commodores, who led by double figures throughout the second half, tied their season high with 21 assists. hit 13 3-pointers and outscored South Carolina 22-9 at the free-throw line.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-31 13:44 GMT+08:00

