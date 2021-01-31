Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Boum scores 20 to carry UTEP past UTSA 69-51

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 12:13
Boum scores 20 to carry UTEP past UTSA 69-51

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Souley Boum had 20 points as UTEP beat UTSA 69-51 on Saturday night.

Jamal Bieniemy had 16 points and 10 rebounds for UTEP (8-8, 4-6 Conference USA). Keonte Kennedy added 10 points and 14 rebounds. Bryson Williams had nine rebounds.

Keaton Wallace had 15 points for the Roadrunners (8-9, 4-6). Jacob Germany added 11 points. UTSA totaled 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

The Miners evened the season series against the Roadrunners with the win. UTSA defeated UTEP 86-79 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-31 13:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases