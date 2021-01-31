Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sanni lifts UC Santa Barbara past UC Davis 89-86 in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 11:06
Sanni lifts UC Santa Barbara past UC Davis 89-86 in OT

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ajare Sanni had a season-high 22 points as UC Santa Barbara won its eighth consecutive game, edging past UC Davis 89-86 in overtime on Saturday.

JaQuori McLaughlin had 18 points for UC Santa Barbara (12-3, 8-2 Big West Conference). Miles Norris added 17 points. Brandon Cyrus had 10 points.

Elijah Pepper scored a career-high 23 points and had eight rebounds for the Aggies (3-5, 1-3). Ezra Manjon added 19 points. Kennedy Koehler had 13 points.

The Gauchos improve to 2-0 against the Aggies this season. UC Santa Barbara defeated UC Davis 72-51 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-31 13:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases