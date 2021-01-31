Alexa
Jenkins lifts Fairleigh Dickinson over Bryant 81-79

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 11:03
TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Jahlil Jenkins had 26 points and his 3-pointer with 18 seconds left helped Fairleigh Dickinson past Bryant 81-79 on Saturday night.

Brandon Rush had 18 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (4-9, 3-4 Northeast Conference). Elyjah Williams added 13 points. Pier-Olivier Racine had 12 points. Joe Munden Jr. grabbed 12 rebounds.

Chris Childs scored a career-high 22 points for the Bulldogs (10-4, 6-3). Hall Elisias added 18 points. Charles Pride had 14 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high six steals.

Michael Green III, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 18 points per game, was held to four points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

