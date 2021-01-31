Alexa
Connor McDavid lifts Oilers past Maple Leafs, 4-3 in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 11:15
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored his second goal of the night 42 seconds into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

McDavid redirected a pass from Leon Draisaitl off the rush for his seventh goal of the season. McDavid also had an assist.

Dominik Kahun and Josh Archibald also scored, and Mikko Koskinen stopped 26 shots to help Edmonton improve to 4-6-0. Draisaitl and Tyson Barrie each added two assists.

Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Zach Hyman scored for Toronto, John Tavares had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 27 saves. The Maple Leafs dropped to 7-2-1. They had won four in a row.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Vancouver on Thursday, Saturday and Monday, Feb. 8.

Oilers: Host Ottawa on Sunday and Tuesday nights.

Updated : 2021-01-31 12:12 GMT+08:00

