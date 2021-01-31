Alexa
Munford lifts Grambling State over Ark.-Pine Bluff 74-71

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 10:49
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Zahad Munford came off the bench to score 16 points, making four 3-pointers, to lead Grambling State to a 74-71 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

Prince Moss had 14 points for Grambling State (6-8, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kelton Edwards added 11 points. Sarion McGee and Terreon Randolph had 10 points each.

Trevell Cunningham had 5 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds. Grambling State posted a season-high 22 assists.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 24 points and three blocks for the Golden Lions (3-13, 2-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Joshuwan Johnson added 18 points and six assists. Markedric Bell had nine rebounds.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff came from 13 points down with a 34-25 rally over the last 16 minutes, closing to 73-71 with three seconds left after Travonta Doolittle and Dequan Morris hit consecutive 3-pointers. The Golden Lions put up 30 shots from distance, making eight.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

