Starks scores 21 to lift CS Northridge past Cal Poly 64-51

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 10:31
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — TJ Starks scored 21 points as Cal State Northridge defeated Cal Poly 64-51 on Saturday.

Atin Wright had 14 points for Cal State Northridge (6-7, 2-4 Big West Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Darius Brown II added nine points and 11 rebounds.

Alimamy Koroma had 13 points for the Mustangs (3-11, 1-7). Mark Crow added nine with four assists.

Colby Rogers, the Mustangs’ second leading scorer at 10 points per game, had four on 2 of 11 shooting.

Cal Poly defeated Cal State Northridge 76-70 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-31 12:12 GMT+08:00

