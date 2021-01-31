Alexa
Agee carries San Jose St. past Air Force 75-62

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 10:26
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ralph Agee had 22 points plus 14 rebounds as San Jose State got past Air Force 75-62 on Saturday at Ability 360 Sports and Fitness Center. Trey Smith added 21 points for the Spartans.

Agee made 9 of 11 shots.

Sebastian Mendoza had 13 points for San Jose State (5-11, 3-9 Mountain West Conference). Omari Moore added eight rebounds and eight assists.

A.J. Walker had 16 points and six assists for the Falcons (4-12, 2-10), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Nikc Jackson added 14 points. Chris Joyce had 13 points.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Falcons on the season. San Jose State defeated Air Force 59-58 on Thursday.

Due to local restrictions concerning the coronavirus pandemic, SJSU's home games have been moved to Phoenix.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

