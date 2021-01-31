Alexa
Taylor lifts Austin Peay over Tennessee State 71-56

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 09:47
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Terry Taylor scored 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Austin Peay defeated Tennessee State 71-56 on Saturday.

Jordyn Adams added 15 points and seven rebounds for Austin Peay (9-6, 5-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Alec Woodard and Carlos Paez each had 10 points.

Austin Peay dominated the first half and led 42-16 at halftime.

Ravel Moody and Mark Freeman each scored 16 points for the Tigers (3-12, 2-10). Amorey Womack had 12 points.

Austin Peay defeated Tennessee State 68-59 on Dec. 30 and sweeps the season series.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-31 10:45 GMT+08:00

