Davis scores 24 to lift Detroit over Youngstown St. 77-72

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 09:38
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Antoine Davis had 24 points as Detroit narrowly defeated Youngstown State 77-72 on Saturday.

Dwayne Rose Jr. had 17 points for Detroit (6-8, 5-5 Horizon League). Marquell Fraser added 14 points. Bul Kuol had seven rebounds.

Naz Bohannon had 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Penguins (8-10, 4-10). Garrett Covington added 12 points. Myles Hunter had 10 points.

The Titans improve to 2-0 against the Penguins this season. Detroit defeated Youngstown State 78-75 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-31 10:44 GMT+08:00

