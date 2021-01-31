Alexa
Hendricksen leads North Florida past North Alabama 82-72

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 09:47
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hendricksen had 20 points as North Florida topped North Alabama 82-72 on Saturday.

Josh Endicott had 18 points for North Florida (7-11, 5-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jose Placer added 18 points. Emmanuel Adedoyin had eight assists.

Mervin James had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (10-4, 6-2), whose six-game winning streak ended with the loss. Emanuel Littles added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jamari Blackmon had 14 points.

The Ospreys evened the season series against the Lions with the win. North Alabama defeated North Florida 82-78 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

