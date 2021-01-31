Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sullivan lifts Lamar past McNeese St. 64-56

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 09:48
Sullivan lifts Lamar past McNeese St. 64-56

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Avery Sullivan recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds to carry Lamar to a 64-56 win over McNeese State on Saturday.

Davion Buster had 17 points for Lamar (4-11, 3-4 Southland Conference). Kasen Harrison added 13 points. Anderson Kopp had six rebounds.

Lamar totaled 41 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Carlos Rosario had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Cowboys (7-10, 1-8). Keyshawn Feazell added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

100 words

Updated : 2021-01-31 10:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases