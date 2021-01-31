Alexa
Griffin leads Texas-Arlington past Arkansas St. 65-64

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 09:23
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Sam Griffin had 23 points as Texas-Arlington narrowly defeated Arkansas State 65-64 on Saturday. Shahada Wells added 21 points for the Mavericks, including a a pair of layups in the final 10 seconds — the second a breakaway buzzer-beater as time expired.

Nicolas Elame had nine rebounds for Texas-Arlington (9-9, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference).

Norchad Omier had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Red Wolves (6-9, 3-5). Marquis Eaton added 14 points and seven assists. Keyon Wesley had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Caleb Fields, the Red Wolves’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 13 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

The Mavericks evened the season series against the Red Wolves with the win. Arkansas State defeated Texas-Arlington 83-75 on Friday.

