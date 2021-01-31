Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hurricanes G Mrazek leaves game in 1st period due to injury

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 09:20
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) blocks a shot by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C...

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) blocks a shot by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C...

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek left Saturday night’s game against the Dallas Starts in the first period due to injury.

Mrazek went down 2:47 into the game after being bumped by teammate Max McCormick, knocking the net out of place.

Mrazek received medical attention briefly on the ice before skating off holding his right wrist.

James Reimer entered in place of Mrazek. He is making his second appearance of the season.

Counting Saturday, the 28-year-old Mrazek has played in four of Carolina’s five games this season. He was 2-1-0 in the first three games with two shutouts, 63 saves and a 1.00 goals-against average.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-31 10:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
List of Taiwan targets for China's bombers revealed
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
Asking foreign caregivers to walk dogs incurs fine in Taiwan
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
84 workers test positive for COVID at Taiwanese factory in Vietnam
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Second Taiwan hospital involved in domestic COVID outbreak
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Update: Building collapses in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after 5.0 quake
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
The BBC makes trouble in Taiwan's backyard once again
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases
Taiwan records new COVID death among 4 new domestic cases