Littleson, Jackson lift Toledo over Bowling Green 84-66

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 08:57
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Spencer Littleson had 19 points to lead six Toledo players in double figures and the Rockets defeated Bowling Green 84-66 on Saturday.

Marreon Jackson added 15 points for the Rockets. Ryan Rollins chipped in 11, Setric Millner Jr. scored 11 and Mattia Acunzo had 10. Jackson also had 12 rebounds and seven assists, while Rollins posted seven rebounds.

Trey Diggs had 17 points for the Falcons (10-7, 6-5 Mid-American Conference), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Josiah Fulcher added 12 points and nine rebounds. Justin Turner had 11 points.

Updated : 2021-01-31 10:43 GMT+08:00

