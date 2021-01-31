Alexa
Maric lifts UALR over Louisiana-Monroe 65-49

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 09:06
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Nikola Maric had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Arkansas-Little Rock topped Louisiana-Monroe 65-49 on Saturday. Ruot Monyyong and Markquis Nowell added 16 points each for the Trojans. Monyyong also had 12 rebounds and three blocks, while Nowell posted six assists.

Ben Coupet Jr. had 11 points for Arkansas-Little Rock (10-7, 6-4 Sun Belt Conference).

Josh Nicholas had 13 points for the Warhawks (4-13, 2-8), who have now lost eight consecutive games. Koreem Ozier added 12 points and six rebounds. Luke Phillips had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Trojans improve to 2-0 against the Warhawks for the season. Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Louisiana-Monroe 66-62 last Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

