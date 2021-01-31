Alexa
Scruggs scores 24 to carry Xavier over Butler 68-55

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 08:45
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paul Scruggs had 24 points as Xavier got past Butler 68-55 on Saturday.

Adam Kunkel had 15 points for Xavier (11-2, 4-2 Big East Conference). Nate Johnson added 14 points. Zach Freemantle had 10 rebounds.

Bryce Nze had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-9, 4-7). Bo Hodges added 11 points and six rebounds. Aaron Thompson had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

