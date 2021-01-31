Alexa
Akinjo leads Arizona over Cal 71-50

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 08:20
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — James Akinjo had 13 of his 20 points in the second half on Saturday, and Arizona cruised a 71-50 win over California.

The Wildcats (13-4, 7-4 Pac-12) won their fourth of the last five games and their ninth straight over the Golden Bears (7-12, 2-10).

Jordan Brown and Azuolas Tubelis added 12 points each, and Bennedict Mathurin scored 10. Akinjo had a pair of 3-pointers and eight assists. Arizona was 6 of 13 from the arc and 27 of 52 from the field.

The Wildcats led by 17 in the first half, had a 37-22 lead at the break and built their largest lead at 65-36.

Cal, which lost its fourth in a row, made just two of its first 12 shots and missed nine straight shots during the second half.

Matt Bradley had 21 points, making 7 of 10 from the field and 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Aside from Bradley, the Golden Bears made 11 of 37 from the field (30%) and 2 of 16 from 3-point range (13%). Joel Brown added 10 points.

Arizona travels to Utah and Cal hosts Stanford on Thursday.

