Watson scores 22 to lift Dayton over Rhode Island 67-56

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 07:58
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Ibi Watson had 22 points as Dayton topped Rhode Island 67-56 on Saturday.

Jalen Crutcher had 15 points for Dayton (10-4, 6-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Mustapha Amzil added 11 points and seven rebounds. Jordy Tshimanga had 11 points.

Watson hit back-to-back 3-pointers during a 15-0 run to start the second half as Dayton came from trailing 32-29 at the break. The Flyers held Rhode Island to a season-low 24 points in the second half.

Jeremy Sheppard had 16 points and six rebounds for the Rams (9-9, 6-5). Makhel Mitchell added 12 points. Rhode Island was held to 31% shooting in the second half (8 of 26).

Fatts Russell, the Rams’ leading scorer at 15 points per game, was held to four points on 1 of 6 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

