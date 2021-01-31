Alexa
Etienne scores 29 in leading Wichita State past UCF in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 08:05
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Tyson Etienne gave Wichita State the lead for good with a foul shot with 47 seconds left in overtime and Wichita State went on to beat Central Florida 93-88 on Saturday.

Capping a second half that featured seven lead changes and five ties, the Knights’ Dre Fuller Jr. hit a pair of free throws to even the score at 77 with five seconds remaining in regulation and send the game to overtime.

Etienne tied his career high with 29 points to lead the Shockers (9-4, 5-2 American Athletic Conference).

Morris Udeze had 18 points for Wichita State , which earned its fifth straight home victory. Clarence Jackson added 13 points and eight rebounds and Dexter Dennis had 12 points.

The 93 points were a season best for Wichita State while it forced a season-high 22 turnovers.

Jamille Reynolds had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Knights (4-7, 2-6). Brandon Mahan added 17 points. Fuller had 13 points.

