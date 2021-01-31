Alexa
Nwandu lifts Niagara past Monmouth 83-74

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 08:17
LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Kobi Nwandu had a season-high 25 points as Niagara defeated Monmouth 83-74 on Saturday.

Jordan Cintron added 22 points for the Purple Eagles. Cintron also had eight rebounds. Greg Kuakumensah had 10 points for Niagara (7-9, 6-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Donovann Toatley had 17 points for the Hawks (8-5, 8-4), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Melik Martin added 14 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double. George Papas had 12 points.

Deion Hammond, whose 18 points per game heading into the matchup led the Hawks, scored only nine points on 4-of-14 shooting but still hit the 1,500 career point mark, the seventh Hawk in program history to do so.

The Purple Eagles leveled the season series against the Hawks with the win. Monmouth defeated Niagara 77-67 on Friday.

