Baxter scores 28 to lift Morgan St. past Coppin St. 79-76

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 07:28
BALTIMORE (AP) — Troy Baxter scored a season-high 28 points and Morgan State edged Coppin State 79-76 on Saturday.

Baxter made a pair of foul shots with 10 seconds left for the three-point advantage. Kenan Sarvan missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer for Coppin State.

The Bears (9-4, 4-2) moved within a half-game of Coppin State (6-10, 5-2) atop the north division of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Sherwyn Devonish had 14 points and six rebounds for Morgan State and De’Torrion Ware and Trevor Moore each registered 13 points and nine rebounds.

Kyle Cardaci scored a career-high 21 points for the Eagles (6-10, 5-2). Anthony Tarke added 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Koby Thomas had 12 points.

The Bears improved to 2-1 against the Eagles on the season.

