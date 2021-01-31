Alexa
Harrison carries Presbyterian past Longwood 66-54

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 07:46
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Rayshon Harrison tied his season high with 20 points as Presbyterian topped Longwood 66-54 on Saturday.

Brandon Younger had 14 points for Presbyterian (5-9, 3-7 Big South Conference).

Longwood totaled 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Juan Munoz had 11 points for the Lancers (6-14, 5-9). Christian Wilson and Zac Watson had seven rebounds.

Longwood defeated Presbyterian 49-45 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-31 09:10 GMT+08:00

