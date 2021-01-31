Alexa
Pleasant, Kohl lead Abilene Christian over UIW 75-67

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 07:16
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joe Pleasant had 17 points to lead five Abilene Christian players in double figures as the Wildcats topped UIW 75-67 on Saturday. Kolton Kohl added 16 points for the Wildcats. Damien Daniels chipped in 12, Airion Simmons scored 10 and Mahki Morris had 10. Simmons also had nine rebounds.

Keaston Willis had 23 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (6-8, 3-4 Southland Conference). Des Balentine added 17 points. Logan Bracamonte had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-31 09:09 GMT+08:00

