Burns carries Colgate past Holy Cross 74-63 in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/31 06:39
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Burns had 21 points and sank 8 of 10 foul shots to help Colgate past Holy Cross 74-63 in overtime on Saturday.

Keegan Records registered career highs with 16 points and 13 rebounds and five blocks for Colgate (6-1, 6-1 Patriot League), which earned its fifth straight victory. Tucker Richardson added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ryan Moffatt had seven rebounds.

Gerrale Gates had 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Crusaders (2-7, 2-7), whose losing streak reached five games. R.J. Johnson added 13 points. Austin Butler had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The Raiders are undefeated in three games against the Crusaders this season. Most recently, Colgate defeated Holy Cross 96-87 on Jan. 17.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-31 07:39 GMT+08:00

